Province looks for public opinion on Dawson Road concrete plant

The Province of Manitoba wants to know if a national concrete manufacturer should continue operations in central Winnipeg.

Manitoba Environment and Climate put out a notice this weekend inviting public comment on a proposal filed by Lafarge Canada Inc. to continue running a concrete batch plant at 210 Dawson Road.

"The plant serves the City of Winnipeg and the surrounding area. It produces a maximum of 120 cubic metres of concrete per hour and has tools to manage and control dust emissions," said the notice.

Anyone who is likely to be affected by the plant operation can contact senior environmental engineer Eshetu Beshada at eshetu.beshada@gov.mb.ca before April 3, 2023.

The province said any information submitted in response to the proposal will be available for public viewing as per section 17 of the Environment Act.