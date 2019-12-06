WINNIPEG -- The province is telling the city no when it comes to getting more time to submit an interim Environment Act license compliance plan for the North End Water Pollution Control Centre.

The city was request to extend the deadline by two years. While this request was denied, the province said it will instead provide assistance to Winnipeg to meet the requirements.

The Environment Act requires the city to meet nutrient limits by the end of the year. Winnipeg had applied to extend that date to the end of 2021, but there was no target date to meet the limits.

Come the new year the provincial government will require the city to participate in a project steering committee as well as a project advisory committee, both of which will be co-chaired by Manitoba Conservation and Climate.

The steering committee will be overseeing a few projects, including the phosphorus reduction strategy, which needs to be in place by the beginning of February 2020.