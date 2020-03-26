WINNIPEG -- As the province announced a new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday, it also said there are two new testing sites coming as well.

The province will be opening a site in Eriksdale, Man., at the Eriksdale Wellness Centre at 35 Railway Ave. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second site is set to open in Pine Falls, Man., at the École Powerview School at 33 Vincent St. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Both of these new sites will be open on Friday.

The province also announced the testing site in The Pas, Man., is being moved. It is now located at the Wescana Inn at 439 Fischer Ave. It will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

There are 12 testing sites in the province including four drive-thru locations.