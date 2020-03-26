Province to open two new COVID-19 testing sites
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
WINNIPEG -- As the province announced a new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday, it also said there are two new testing sites coming as well.
The province will be opening a site in Eriksdale, Man., at the Eriksdale Wellness Centre at 35 Railway Ave. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The second site is set to open in Pine Falls, Man., at the École Powerview School at 33 Vincent St. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Both of these new sites will be open on Friday.
The province also announced the testing site in The Pas, Man., is being moved. It is now located at the Wescana Inn at 439 Fischer Ave. It will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
There are 12 testing sites in the province including four drive-thru locations.