WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after the province extended the state of emergency.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister extended the state of emergency in the province until May 18 in order to ensure measures remain in place to protect the health of Manitobans.

The province also announced that testing has expanded to be able to perform up to 2,000 tests a day if necessary.

Roussin said on Monday that now all symptomatic workers or volunteers at workplaces deemed essential services are eligible for testing.

To date, there have been 254 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as six deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.