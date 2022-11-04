Province wants to waive fishing license fees for veterans and seniors
The Manitoba government wants to make fishing licences free for active military members, veterans and seniors through changes to the Fisheries Act.
Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt made the announcement Friday.
"Manitoba is blessed with lakes and rivers that offer diverse, vibrant recreational angling opportunities," said Nesbitt in a news release. "As recreational angling continues to grow, our government is implementing a modernization strategy to reduce red tape, enhance the protection of valuable fish stocks and create new fishing opportunities for Manitobans to enjoy."
Under the new rules, active military members and veterans in Manitoba would no longer have to buy a fishing licence. Nesbitt added that this approach is consistent with neighbouring jurisdictions. Manitoba seniors would also be exempt from angling licence requirements under the new regulations.
Other changes in the proposed amendments include moving to a single annual licence type, adding a one-day angling licence option, and allowing anglers to carry an electronic copy of their licence.
The proposed changes would also allow open fishing year-round for certain abundant species, and introduce increased protection for large spawning fish and high-value fish species.
The government is looking for feedback from Manitobans on the proposed changes at the government of Manitoba website.
Comments will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 19.
