May is Music Month in Manitoba and Education and Training Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced on Wednesday that the Manitoba government is kicking it off with a concert series.

The concert series is being held to celebrate music education in the province.

“We’re proud to showcase Manitoba’s talented student musicians and welcome them to our Legislative Building. I hope Manitobans can join us over their lunch hour as we fill the building with music,” said Goertzen in a news release.

In collaboration with the government staff, members of the Manitoba Music Educators’ Association will be coordinating this year’s concert series.

“The cognitive, social and emotional benefits of active music making are well documented and far-reaching. This concert series provides a forum for students to share these enriching experiences with the wider community,” said Manitoba Music Educators’ Association president Virginia Helmer in the release.

The Music Month concert series will take place on the grand staircase at the legislative building every Thursday in the month of May starting on May 9 at 11:30 a.m.