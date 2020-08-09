WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province is holding a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature at 1 p.m. CTV News will live stream the event. You can watch it live here.

On Saturday, provincial health officials announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. Most of the cases are from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in the province sits at 507.

Nine people are in hospital right now due to the virus, three of them in intensive care.

The province currently has 148 active cases and 351 people have recovered from the virus.

