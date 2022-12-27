Pyjama Days returns to Manitoba Museum

Parents looking to keep the kids busy over the winter break can head down to the Manitoba Museum for some family-friendly fun.

Pyjama Days are now on at the museum. The ten day event includes special activities, demonstrations, and tours throughout the facility.

This year's activities include the "Spot the Snowman" scavenger hunt through all the museum galleries. There will also be science demonstrations, a new planetarium show, and a tour of the Nonsuch cargo hold, which is not usually open to the public.

Anyone who wears their pyjamas to the museum will be entered into a draw to win a year-long family membership.

The event is returning for the first time in two years after a pandemic pause, and museum staff couldn't be happier to be back.

"Last winter, unfortunately we did have to close, and we offered a lot of great virtual programming," said Erin Buelow, Learning & Engagement Producer at the museum. "But there's nothing like coming in person and seeing the artifacts and specimens and exhibits first hand."

Pyjama Days runs daily at the Manitoba Museum until January 4th.

More information can be found at the museum's website.