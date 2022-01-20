RBC Convention Centre once again offering vaccine walk-in appointments
Manitobans hoping to get their first, second or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can once again head to the RBC Convention Centre for walk-in appointments.
Beginning on Thursday, residents can get vaccinated at the clinic without having to make an appointment.
This news comes as young kids in Manitoba are now able to get fully vaccinated.
The province began administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged five to 11 back in November, and now it is delivering the second round of doses to this age group.
Children need to wait eight weeks between their first and second vaccines.
As of Wednesday, more than 53 per cent of kids between five and 11 have received their first dose.
