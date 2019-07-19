Manitoba RCMP have arrested two boys in connection with a sexual assault of a girl in northern Manitoba that police say was filmed and shared on social media.

A 16 and 18-year-old were charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and possession of child pornography.

In addition, the 18-year-old was charged with publishing and distributing child pornography.

Manitoba RCMP is asking anyone who has received the video to let police know.

“We believe the video continues to be circulating on social media and possibly between individuals via text. Our investigators are determined to track down and lay charges against anyone who further distributes the video,” said Cpl. Laura Ledrew in a release. “If you do receive the video or are in possession of it, you need to report it to your local police immediately.”

The RCMP aren’t releasing any more details to protect the identity of the victim.