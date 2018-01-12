

CTV Winnipeg





Three men have been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation that left one man dead and two others injured.

The 42-year-old inmate died after being taken to hospital for injuries on Sunday, Jan. 7.

On Friday, RCMP said three inmates, Victor Travis Ross, 29, Michael Frank Okemow, 29, and Wilfred George Cook, 27, have each been charged with second degree murder.

Another four men have been charged in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: 'Altercation' at Stony Mountain leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Anthony Michael Mitchell, 25, James Frederick Sinclair, 20, and Michael Roulette, 22, have been charged with attempted murder in connection to an assault on another inmate.

Stephen Lee Donovan Houle has been charged with assault with a weapon.