With the help of Police service dog Egan, Thompson RCMP raided a number of homes over the holidays, and seized more than 23 ounces of cocaine.

Investigators said on December 21 two search warrants were carried out at two separate residences in Thompson.

Cocaine, a collapsible baton, a large amount of money and other drug paraphernalia were seized by officers.

RCMP said 25-year-old Collin Burnett, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and multiple charges are pending against a 38-year-old man.

On Dec. 22 investigators raided a second residence in Thompson on Yale Avenue.

Officers said Police Dog Egan helped find 22.5 ounces of cocaine and drug paraphernalia within the house.

Kevin Rutherford, 33, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.