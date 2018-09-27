UPDATED: The RCMP have found a vehicle belonging to a man missing since Sept. 22.

Dwayne Lavallee’s vehicle was located north of Ste. Rose du Lac on Sept. 26.

The RCMP said the search and rescue unit and the office of the fire commissioner searched the area.

Officers added that family members and community partners are continuing to search on the ground and aerial searches of the region have been conducted as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ste.Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637)

EARLIER: Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are searching for a man who was last seen on Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. on the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

On Sept. 26, at 9:30 a.m. the RCMP received a report of a missing 21-year-old male from Skownan First Nation, Man.

Dwayne Lavallee is described as six-foot-two and approximately 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a tattoo of “can’t stop” on his right arm.

The RCMP are concerned for his safety.