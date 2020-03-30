WINNIPEG -- Thompson RCMP is investigating a sudden death after officers responded to a call about a woman needing medical attention on Sunday.

RCMP received a call about the incident, which took place behind a business on Selkirk Avenue, just after noon.

When officers arrived the 52-year-old woman was already receiving medical attention from Thompson Fire and Emergency Services.

The woman, who was from Shamattawa, Man., was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

RCMP along with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.