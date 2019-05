The Canadian Press





RCMP are concerned for the well-being of a missing 25-year-old man, who it says could be hurt.

Cody Kyle Merasty was last seen in Thompson, Man., on Sunday wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

He is described as five-foot-ten and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers.