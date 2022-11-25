RCMP looking to ID suspect in 'serious incident' in Portage La Prairie

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect believed to be in the Winnipeg area after what they called a 'serious incident' Friday evening in Portage la Prairie.

In a tweet posted to the Manitoba RCMP Twitter account Friday night, police shared a photo of the male, warning the public that he should not be approached.

#rcmpmb is requesting the public's help in identifying the male in the photo. He was involved in a serious incident near Portage la Prairie earlier this evening & is now believed to be in the Winnipeg area. He should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 pic.twitter.com/xtnqo39dbm — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 26, 2022

Anyone with information on the man pictured is advised to call 911.

Robert Cyrenne, Manitoba RCMP media relations officer, told CTV News Friday night the suspect has long brown hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and light coloured pants. Weight and height descriptors for the suspect were not immediately available.

CTV Winnipeg asked RCMP for more information on the incident and RCMP said it would likely share more information Saturday.