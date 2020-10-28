WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said an officer working in its Gypsumville detachment has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the officer learned of the positive test on Oct. 26.

RCMP said the general duty officer worked in Gypsumville and the surrounding areas between Oct. 19 and 21.

Contact tracing is now underway, and public health officials will notify anyone considered a close contact.

Last week, Manitoba RCMP announced an officer in Selkirk tested positive on Oct. 21.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service announced two officers tested positive for COVID-19.