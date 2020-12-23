WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said an officer was forced to swerve his cruiser car onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid a head-on collision with an impaired driver.

The incident happened on Dec. 11 around 7:35 p.m. on Highway 16. RCMP said the officer saw a vehicle coming straight at him, driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

After swerving to the shoulder to avoid a crash, RCMP said the officer turned on his cruiser car's emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.