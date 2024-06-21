RCMP searching for missing Manitoba teen

Dauphin RCMP is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for days.

Police said they received a report Tuesday of the missing 15-year-old.

Skyler Boulbria was last seen that afternoon at a home in Dauphin.

Police describe her as five-foot-two, 120 pounds with dark hair with blonde highlights and facial piercings. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shorts, black netted stockings, and black sandals.

She may be in the Roblin area, Mounties say.

If you or anyone you know has information on Boulbria's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Dauphin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.