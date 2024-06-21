WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

RCMP searching for missing Manitoba teen

Skyler Boulbria is shown in an undated photo. She was last seen June 18 at a home in Dauphin. (Manitoba RCMP) Skyler Boulbria is shown in an undated photo. She was last seen June 18 at a home in Dauphin. (Manitoba RCMP)
Dauphin RCMP is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for days.

Police said they received a report Tuesday of the missing 15-year-old.

Skyler Boulbria was last seen that afternoon at a home in Dauphin.

Police describe her as five-foot-two, 120 pounds with dark hair with blonde highlights and facial piercings. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shorts, black netted stockings, and black sandals.

She may be in the Roblin area, Mounties say.

If you or anyone you know has information on Boulbria's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Dauphin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

