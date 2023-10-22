RCMP searching for missing Piney woman

Manitoba RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Mounties said they got a call on Oct. 19 to check on the well-being of a 70-year-old woman.

Officers visited her home in the RM of Piney, and searched the property. They were unable to find her.

Ywanna (Jean) Backman was last seen on Oct. 13. RCMP and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sprague RCMP at 204-437-2041, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The Manitoba RCMP Search & Rescue Team continues to look for Backman.