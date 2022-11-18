RCMP searching for suspect in Gimli armed robbery

RCMP are on the hunt for a suspect after a Gimli business was robbed by a machete-wielding man Tuesday night.

Mounties say they got the call just before 10:00 p.m. Nov. 15 to a store on 1st Avenue in Gimli.

Investigators say a man entered the store with a machete, threatened the employee and left with some items. He then returned minutes later and demanded money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers could not find the suspect despite an intense search of the area.

The male suspect is believed to be between 35-45 years old. He had his face covered and was wearing sunglasses and a bright yellow/green hoodie with ‘Zoo York’ on the front. He was carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106.