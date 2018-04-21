

CTV Winnipeg





Book worms are showing their support for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba at the organization’s annual book market.

The market is set up at the St. Vital Centre. Book donations can be dropped off at various locations across the city.

The Children’s Hospital Book Market is the longest running fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Foundation. It was established in 1961 and has raised over $8-million for children’s health care in the province since its inception.