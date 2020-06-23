WINNIPEG -- A recycling truck caught fire on Kenaston Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene, sent to CTV News, shows the cab of the GFL Environmental truck engulfed in flames on Kenaston Boulevard and Lindenwood Drive East.

According to the City of Winnipeg, crews were called to the scene at 11:38 a.m. after receiving reports the truck had caught fire. The recycling truck was carrying cardboard at the time, the city said.

Firefighting foam was used to extinguish the fire, and the city said no injuries were reported.

CTV has reached out to GFL Environmental for more information about the fire.