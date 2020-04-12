WINNIPEG -- Red River levels at James Avenue lowered nearly one foot on Easter Sunday.

According to the City of Winnipeg’s website, river levels were at 18.83 feet on April 11, but as of April 12 sit at 17.90 feet.

The City of Fargo is reporting the Red River at Fargo is at 26.57 feet. This means city parks and recreation areas along the river will begin to flood, and all storm sewer lift stations are in operation.

The Red River of the North at East Grand Forks is at 46.3 feet as of Sunday morning. The National Weather Service categorizes this as a major flood stage.

PROVINCIAL FLOOD REPORT

According to the flood report for Manitoba, issued on Saturday, water levels on the majority of the Red River’s main stem continue to rise. It said Emerson is expected to crest between April 15 and 18 and is expected to reach the Red River Floodway between April 19 and 23.

The province began to lift the Red River Floodway gates on Friday evening, and with the operation of the floodway, it’s predicted the Red River at James Avenue will peak at 19 to 19.5 feet between April 17 and 20.

The Manitoba government noted that a flood warning is in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, as well as from PTH 4 to Netley Creek. A flood watch is in place for the Red River from Lockport to PTH 4.

The following roads in the province have also been affected by high water levels:

Sections of PR 320, north of PTH 4, are closed or limited to traffic; and

Sections of PR 204 and PR 212 are closed from the Selkirk Bridge to beyond the junction of the two highways.