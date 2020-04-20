WINNIPEG -- Water levels on the Red River at James Avenue have continued to rise after dipping below 18 feet last week, as the province predicts a crest any day now.

The City of Winnipeg is reporting that as of 7 a.m. on Monday, river levels are sitting at 18.56 feet. According to the province’s latest flood report, the Red River at James Avenue is expected to crest at 19 to 19.3 feet between April 21 and 23.

The report is also saying the Red River at Emerson, Letellier and St. Jean is close to its peak, though water levels might fluctuate up or down five centimetres. The province expects crest levels from Morris to the Red River Floodway inlet control structure between April 20 and April 22.

WARNINGS, RISKS AND ADVISORIES

According to the province, winds speeds are predicted to gust up to 60 km/hr northwest on Monday afternoon and evening from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. This means a moderate to high-risk of ice pile up on the south shores of Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipegosis and Dauphin Lake.

A flood warning is currently in place on the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg, and a high water advisory has been issued for the Red River from Lockport to Netley Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following roads are closed due to high water levels:

PR 217 from St. Jean Baptiste to PR 200 is closed;

PR 246 from one kilometre north of the PR 217 junction is closed; and

The northernmost point of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4, is closed.

Any residents with questions about flood mitigation should direct them to a municipal authority. Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial waterways, or provincial water control infrastructure can be directed to 204-945-1165 or floodinfo@gov.mb.ca.