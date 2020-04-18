WINNIPEG -- The Red River water levels rose slightly overnight as the river now sits at 18.5 feet at James Avenue.

In the province's latest report on Saturday, it said it expects the river to crest between 19.0 and 19.5 feet between April 21 and 23.

The crest date was narrowed compared to Friday's report which said the peak would come between April 17 and 20.

The report said the Red River at Emerson and Letellier is near peak and areas north of Letellier are forecasted to peak within two to four days.

"The forecast is tracking below 2006 spring levels at Emerson and Letellier, whereas areas north of Letellier are expected to peak marginally above 2019 spring levels," the report said.

Ron Schuler, the province's infrastructure minister said in a tweet that because the levels are lower a full closure of PTH 75 might not be needed.

At Emerson and Letellier, water levels are peaking below 2006 spring levels. Areas north of Letellier are forecast to peak within 2-4 days.



Based on the latest readings and river behaviour in the next 48 hours, it is possible we may not need a full closure of PTH 75. https://t.co/h7vZiPhxnR — Ron Schuler (@Min_Schuler) April 18, 2020

There are still a number of roads that are closed due to high water levels:

PR 217, from St. Jean Baptiste to PR 200;

PR246, 1km north of the PR 217 junction; and

The northernmost extent of PR 360, 6km north PTH 4.

A flood warning is in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg and there is also a high water advisory in place for the Red River from Lockport to Netley Creek.