WINNIPEG -- Water levels on the Red River at James Avenue have dropped below 18 feet, as the province extends the expected crest date.

As of Friday morning at 7 a.m., water levels were sitting at 17.93, a drop of 0.1 feet from the previous morning.

According to the province’s latest flood report, river levels at James Avenue are expected to crest at 19 to 19.5 feet between April 19 and 23. In its earlier flood reports, it was predicting a crest between April 17 and 20.

The April 16 report also says the peak on the Red River at Emerson should be coming between April 18 and 21 and will reach the Red River Floodway inlet control structure between April 23 and 25.

“Between Emerson and Letellier, the upper range of the forecast is just above 2006 spring levels, whereas areas north of Letellier are below 2006 spring levels,” the report says.

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

A flood warning remains in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg.

A high water advisory is in effect for the Red River from Lockport to Netley Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following road closures are in effect due to high water levels and flooding:

The northernmost point of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4, is closed; and

Highway 217 from St. Jean Baptiste to Highway 200 is closed.

Anyone with questions about flood mitigation should direct them to a municipal authority. Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial waterways, or provincial water control infrastructure is asked to contact 204-945-1165 or floodinfo@gov.mb.ca.