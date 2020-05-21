WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's flood season has ended.

On Thursday, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced the spring 2020 operation of the Red River Floodway has ended, and the floodway gates have been lowered to their storage position after nearly a month in operation.

The province announced on April 8 that the floodway would be activated. It operated for 28 days this spring.

The province reported the Red River water level was at 8.7 feet at James Avenue as of Thursday and it continues to drop. The province said the Red River is currently within its banks at all locations from Emerson to Lake Winnipeg.

There were five communities in southern Manitoba that were affected by dike closures or ramped closures because of high water.

The communities that had dike closures include:

Noyse and West Lynne dikes in Emerson;

east side of Letellier at Provincial Road (PR) 201; and

east side of St. Jean Baptiste.

The communities that had ramped dike closures include:

Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 75 on the north side of Morris; and

PR 200 on the north side of St. Adolphe.

The province said these communities were all able to maintain continued access.