WINNIPEG -- Water levels on the Red River at James Avenue have risen once again following a drop on Easter Sunday.

According to the City of Winnipeg website, river levels sit at 18.1 feet on Monday morning, while on Sunday they were recorded at 17.9 feet.

On Saturday, water levels at James Avenue were at 18.83 feet.

The City of Fargo is reporting river levels currently sit at 25.62 feet. This means city parks and recreation areas along the river will begin to flood, and all storm sewer lift systems are in operation.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red River of the North at East Grand Forks sits at 45.45 feet on Monday morning. It categorizes this as a major flood stage.

THE LATEST FLOOD REPORT

The Manitoba government’s flood report from Sunday said water levels on the main stem of the Red River will begin to rise more quickly in the coming days, but the crest at some locations is expected to come later. It noted the Red River at Emerson is predicted to peak between April 17 and 20 and will reach the Red River Floodway between April 21 and 25. The Red River at James Avenue is expected to crest at 19 to 19.5 feet between April 17 and 20.

Flood warnings are currently in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of the city, as well as from PTH 4 to Netley Creek.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Roseau River between Gardenton and PR 218, while a flood watch is in place for the Red River from Lockport to PTH 4.

The following roads have been impacted by high water levels:

Sections of PR 320, north of PTH 4, are closed or limited to traffic; and

Sections of PR 204 and PR 212 are shut down from the Selkirk Bridge to beyond the junction of the two highways.

STATE OF LOCAL EMERGENCY

On April 9, the Rural Municipality of Montcalm declared a state of local emergency due to flood conditions.

As a result, a total of eight houses have been evacuated, with tenants being put up at hotels and motels in Winnipeg and Altona.

Over the weekend a section of PR 246 in the R.M. was breached with flood water, so the municipality decided to cut out two sections of the road to save it from being destroyed.

- With files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault.