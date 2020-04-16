WINNIPEG -- The Red River at James Avenue is once again above 18 feet, with the Manitoba government predicting the crest could come this upcoming weekend.

According to the City of Winnipeg’s website, water levels were sitting at 18.03 feet as of 7 a.m. on Thursday, signifying a rise in river levels, as on both Tuesday and Wednesday it dropped below 18 feet.

The latest flood report from the province predicts river levels at James Avenue to crest at 19 to 19.5 feet between April 17 and 20. It also anticipates a peak at Emerson shortly after, between April 18 and 21, which will reach the Red River Floodway inlet control structure between April 24 and 26.

“Between Emerson and Letellier, the upper range of the forecast is just above 2006 spring levels, whereas north of Letellier are below 2006 spring levels,” the report says.

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

The province is reporting a flood warning is in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg, as well as from PTH 4 to Netley Creek.

A high water advisory has been issued for the Red River from Lockport to PTH.

The government also notes ice on the lower Red River has travelled downstream of Netley Creek, so there is a low risk of ice jamming and related flooding.

IMPACTED ROADS

The northernmost point of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4, is closed.

Anyone with questions about flood mitigation should direct them to a municipal authority. Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial waterways or provincial water control infrastructure can direct them to 204-945-1164 or floodinfo@gov.mb.ca.