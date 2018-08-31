

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is reminding residents that on Saturday, Sept. 1 reduced speeds will be back in effect in school zones.

Traffic signs have been posted in the areas around 171 Winnipeg schools to remind drivers to slow down. The maximum speed limit around many Winnipeg schools is 30 kilometres per hour from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Monday and Friday.

These speed limits apply to streets that border public or private schools with kids Grade 6 or younger; that aren’t regional streets; and meet the requirements for signage set out in the Manitoba Reduced-Speed School Zones Regulation.

The reduced speed zones will be enforced through traditional and photo systems.

A list of schools and roads effected can be found at the City of Winnipeg website.