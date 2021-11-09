Remembrance Day Ceremony in Brandon honours those who fought in the line of duty

WINNIPEG -

A Remembrance Day service in Brandon, Man., on Thursday honoured the men and women who served and sacrificed for their country.

The Royal Canadian Legion Brandon Branch #3 held the service at the Keystone Centre, with Lt.-Col Jesse Van Eijk, commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, serving as the keynote speaker.

The event began with a parade that included members of the Royal Canadian Legion, members of the Army Navy and Air Force (ANAF) veterans, and soldiers representing the Canadian Forces Base Shilo.

Then representatives from several agencies, groups and organizations laid down wreaths at a monument, followed by a rendition of “In Flanders Fields” by Lt.-Col. John McCrae.

During his address, Van Eijk talked about the poem.

“He entreats us, those who live on, to carry on, to not break faith, to fight and to remember,” he said.

Van Eijk went on to talk about all the Canadians who have fought and died for freedom and peace.

“They took up a torch, they held it high, and they kept the faith,” he said.

Van Eijk also spoke about how the poppy was adopted as a symbol of remembrance 100 years ago.

“Since then, it’s been worn by generations of Canadians as a tangible token of respect and remembrance for those who laid down their lives for this nation and for their brothers and sisters in arms,” he said.

Van Eijk’s remarks were followed by the singing of “I Vow to Thee My Country.”