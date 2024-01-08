WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Report expected on Manitoba intersection where crash claimed 17 lives

    Manitoba RCMP and emergency crews respond to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry on June 15, 2023.

    A report is expected today on potential safety improvements to a Manitoba highway intersection that was the scene of a deadly crash last June.

    The Manitoba government started the review after a semi-trailer collided with a minibus at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 near the town of Carberry, some 160 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

    The bus was carrying seniors to a nearby casino and 17 people died at the crash site or later in hospital.

    Police said dashcam footage showed the bus was southbound on Highway 5 and crossing Highway 1 when it went into the path of the eastbound truck, which had the right of way.

    The government review was to examine a range of possible upgrades to the intersection, which currently consists of stop and yield signs for drivers on Highway 5.

    The mayor of Carberry said long-term changes such as an overpass would help with safety, but there are more immediate measures that could be taken, such as reducing the 100 kilometre-an-hour speed limit.

