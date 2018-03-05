

CTV Winnipeg





The city said plowing of residential streets will begin Wednesday evening. A residential parking ban has been issued and will go into effect starting at 7 p.m.

The city is encouraging residents to learn their snow zone letter in order to know when their street is scheduled for clearing. To find out your zone, call 311, visit the city’s website or use the Know Your Zone app.

Starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., residents of snow zones C, I, M, O, S, and V will need to move their vehicles. Plowing in those areas will start Wednesday night and carry over to Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

RESIDENTIAL PARKING BAN SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018:

C,I,M,O,S,V

Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018:

D,F,H,K,N,R,U

Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018:

E,G,J,L,P,Q,T

Friday, March 9, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018:

B

Friday, March 9, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018:

A

When parking bans are in place, the city recommends parking on driveways or parking lots, or on a nearby street that is not being plowed.

Vehicles that violate the parking bans could be towed. The city can also issue fines of up to $150.