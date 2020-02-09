WINNIPEG -- Two people are facing charges after reports of a break and enter at a home in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, near Petersfield.

Selkirk RCMP received a call about the incident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP said the homeowner was at her home when the front door was allegedly forced open and two people entered. The woman called her neighbours and when they came over they were confronted by the suspects.

RCMP said one of the suspects had a firearm.

The homeowner and the neighbours were able to get away safely and the two suspects also fled the area on a snowmobile.

RCMP then received a call around 8:15 p.m. from someone saying a snowmobile had broken down in their yard and the homeowner had given two snowmobilers a ride to a residence off of Highway 8.

The caller told police the two snowmobilers were suspicious.

Investigators determined the snowmobile was the same make, size, and colour as the one that was allegedly used in the break and enter earlier in the day and the two snowmobilers fit the description of the two suspects.

Selkirk RCMP along with Gimli RCMP officers went to the home on Highway 8 and took three people into custody, two men and a woman.

Officers also recovered a long rifle and a loaded handgun.

According to RCMP a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, who are both from Winnipeg, are facing a list of charges.

These charges have not been tested in court.