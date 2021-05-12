WINNIPEG -- A wildland fire in the RM of Piney continues to burn and it doesn't appear an end is in sight according to the latest fire update.

The update was issued on Wednesday by the RM and says the area continues to be under a state of local emergency and there is a complete fire ban in place.

Under the ban, people are not allowed to burn any solid fuel which includes campfires, burn barrels, and outdoor stoves.

People are still allowed to use propane barbeques and propane fire pits.

"Current weather conditions are not favourable and there is little moisture in the forecast," the update said.

The fire has grown by around 100 hectares according to the RM and is now close to the 2,000-hectare size.

"Manitoba Conservation and Climate and the RM of Piney fire service will be working this fire for a number of days to come and there is still a great deal of work to accomplish."

The RM said water bombers are currently being prepared to help fight the fire and help has arrived from Ontario.

The update also says helicopters are being used to dump water on the fire as well as transport personnel and supplies.

Currently, the Sandilands Main Market Road is closed and it is expected to stay that way for the next number of days.

"The Municipality remains confident in the efforts completed to protect live and private property. Should the situation change and there is the need to notify residents, the RM shall start actively notifying those affected by the change in events."

The province also released its latest fire bulletin on Wednesday saying Manitobans need to be cautious as conditions are "extremely dry."

Travel restrictions are in place for nine areas, as well as the Lauder Sandhills Wildlife Management Area, the Duck Mountain Provincial Forest and that includes all provincial parks south of the 53rd parallel.

These areas affected by the restrictions include PR 302 to PTH 12 to PR 317 to PTH 59 and PR 319 on the west, which goes to the Ontario border and also from the U.S. border north to the Dauphin River and Berens River.

In the southwest part of the province, the restrictions affect PTH 10 and PR 268 on the west, going north to Lake Winnipegosis to PR 327 to the south shore of Cedar Lake and the north shore of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Winnipeg east, and then south to PR 271 to Lake Winnipegosis to Lake Manitoba to Lake St. Martin/Dauphin River and Dauphin River to Berens River.

All the areas affected by the restrictions can be seen on the province's website. (https://www.gov.mb.ca/sd/fire/Restrictions/index.html)