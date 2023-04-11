Roof of school collapses on Manitoba First Nation

Classes on a northern Manitoba First Nation have been cancelled until further notice after the roof of the community's school collapsed over the weekend.

On Sunday, the roof of the Thunderbird School in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation collapsed under the weight of the heavy, wet snow. Then strong winds ripped the metal sheeting from the roof, causing further damage to the building.

Chief Shirley Ducharme said the school, which has 234 students enrolled from Kindergarten to Grade 10, has been closed until further notice.

She said engineers were at the school Tuesday to assess the damage, and they are waiting to hear what the next steps will be. With the building nearing 48 years old, Ducharme said this is not the first problem they have had with the building recently.

"When this happened, I wasn't totally surprised," the chief said. "One thing that we've been advocating with Indigenous Services Canada is for a new school. It's time for us to get a new school."

The roof collapse comes about a month after the community declared a state of emergency due to deaths and increased violence in the Manitoba First Nation.

"We're just trying to help our community with the other alcohol and drugs and violence in our community right now," Ducharme said. "I'm hoping school can reopen soon for our students so they can keep themselves busy for the remainder of the year."

In a statement, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) said it does not know how long O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation will be without a school, but will help the community in getting a new one.

“We have already set the wheels in motion to assist in getting the community a new school. The existing one is now almost fifty years old,” said MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee.