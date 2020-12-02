WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will be getting more information about COIVD-19 cases and deaths in the province, following the deadliest day of the pandemic yet.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, will be giving a daily COVID-19 update at the Manitoba Legislature at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

CTV News will live-stream this event. You can watch it live here.

The update comes one day after Manitoba reported the highest single-day spike of deaths the province has seen yet. Roussin announced 16 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the province to 328.

The province also reported 283 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the total cases in Manitoba to more than 17,000.

This is a developing story. More to come.