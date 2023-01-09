Rural Manitoba community rallies in aftermath of community store blaze

The Thomson Crossing Community Store in Belair, Man., burned down on Jan. 4, 2023. (Supplied: Duncan Thomson) The Thomson Crossing Community Store in Belair, Man., burned down on Jan. 4, 2023. (Supplied: Duncan Thomson)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island