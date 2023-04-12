Russia imposes sanctions on Winnipeg mayor

Winnipeg's mayor says his support for Ukraine is unwavering after learning he is among several hundred Canadians that Russia has added to what it describes as a 'black list' of sanctions.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry released Wednesday includes the names of 333 Canadian citizens who will be barred entry into Russia. The ministry alleges those on the list have spread 'Russophobia' in the country and said the 'black list' is intended to encourage them to 'change their behaviour.’

READ MORE: Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General

Mayor Scott Gillingham was included as the 333rd name on Wednesday's list, albeit incorrectly titled as 'Scott Gillingham is the mayor of Winnipeg, Saskatchewan.'

"I'm a little disappointed that I'm last on a list of 333 people," he joked. "But in all seriousness, my support for Ukraine is unwavering."

Gillingham said he found out Wednesday morning when his communications director casually told him he had been banned from Russia.

While he doesn't know the specific reason why his name ended up on the list, Gillingham said he is proud to be on it.

"I've been very clear and vocal about my support for Ukraine, that Russia's invasion is unjust and unprovoked, and I will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine," he told reporters.

"Today seeing my name on the list, or hearing about it, just drove home the severity of what the people of Ukraine are fighting for, it has just kind of instilled within me a commitment to double my efforts to call out this injustice."

Gillingham said he has been to Russia previously, visiting the country for a family vacation in 2013.

The list also includes several Canadian athletes who signed a letter for the removal of Russian athletes from the 2024 Olympics, as well as several MLAs from B.C., Alberta and Ontario, and Canada's Governor General Mary Simon.

Gillingham is not the only Manitoban to be included on Russia's sanctions list. Last year Manitoba's Premier Heather Stefanson was added to the list.