Cold wintery weather has many people in Manitoba going outside to enjoy activities on the ice, but it can be dangerous.

On Friday, there was a close call for a group when their truck went through the ice.

It happened on Lake Winnipeg at the mouth of the Saskatchewan River near Grand Rapids, about 400 km north of Winnipeg.

“There goes a truck,” said commercial fisherman Kevin Ault on Friday.

Ault said he saw the front of a truck go down and rushed over to help, but it was stuck.

Then he started to record a video.

Moments later the truck goes through the ice and in the water.

"Such a sad sight, gone,” he said.

Manitoba RCMP said the driver and occupants were able to get out of the truck and no one was hurt, and there's been some open water in that area.

Lifesaving Society – Manitoba Branch said rivers and lakes covered in ice are never 100 per cent safe. Changing water and weather conditions can make previously thick ice, thin.

It recommends checking ice thickness before venturing outdoors.

In case of an emergency, water smart coordinator Christopher Love said it’s good to carry a 'Rescue Me' device, which can cut a seat belt or break a window.

Love said when heading out it's important to look for warning signs like bridges, trees or rocks that create small currents which makes it harder for water to freeze.

He said the same goes for moving water like waterfalls or rapids, and snow can act like a blanket and prevent ice from forming.

"It's a big misunderstanding amongst most people that if there's cold weather you're automatically going to have thick ice," Love said.

He also recommends keeping candles and matches to stay warm if you get stuck and ice picks to help pull yourself out of water surrounded by ice.