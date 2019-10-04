Canadian music icon Sarah McLachlan is in Winnipeg today to help launch a program that will give musicians easier access to instruments.

The Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library Program at the Millennium Library will allow people to borrow a wide variety of instruments, including guitars, violins and keyboards for free.

"It would have been amazing to have something like this when I was growing up. We didn't have a lot of money for musical instruments." said McLachlan.

The City of Winnipeg says the initiative will give musical opportunities to people who may not be able to afford an instrument.

Instruments must be checked out and returned at the Millennium Library only.

The city is hoping people will also donate some new or gently-used musical instruments to help even more people access instruments.

If someone has one to donate, they can be dropped off at the Millennium Library or at Long and McQuade on Pembina Highway.