WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Scare at Winnipeg personal care home prompts carbon monoxide warning

    Carbon Monoxide
    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding people about the dangers of carbon monoxide after a scare at a personal care home on Tuesday.

    Officials say building tenants were assessed as a precaution, but nobody exhibited symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

    They say a malfunction with the boiler system caused a buildup of the colourless, tasteless, and odourless gas.

    Carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal, and symptoms include nausea, dizziness, confusion, vision and hearing loss

