Scheifele, Dubois score in shootout, Jets beat Kraken 3-2
Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.
The Jets were the only NHL team that hadn't played in the shot contest. They're now 8-1 past regulation.
"I had a penalty shot at one point (this season) so I wasn't as rusty," Dubois said. "I don't remember the last time I was in a shootout. But a win's a win. We're all happy in here and getting ready for a big road trip."
Blake Wheeler and Dubois scored for the Jets, who have won three in a row. David Rittich made 27 saves.
Scheifele and Wheeler rushed the net during overtime, but Wheeler's shot missed.
John Hayden and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who ended a five-game road trip going 1-3-1. Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots.
"Tonight is a hard-fought road game for us," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "That's a good team, a lot of respect for the ability and the way they play.
"Disappointed not to get two (points), but that's a real important road point for us."
Dubois had tied the game 2-2 at 9:39 of the third period when his shot went off Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at the front of the net.
There was no scoring in the first period, but the Kraken had the best opportunity with their second power play of the period. They went on a four-minute man advantage after Jets forward Morgan Barron received a double minor for high sticking.
Seattle only managed three shots on goal during the lengthy power play, which actually starred Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry.
Early in the power play, Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon had his stick break during a clearing attempt. Lowry handed him his stick and then went on the defensive with only his body.
Lowry first blocked one Kraken blast with his skate. A second shot deflected off him and over the glass to draw a whistle and stoppage in play. Lowry then skated to the bench to cheers from the crowd of 14,237.
"Yeah, I could have been a goalie," Lowry said. "I played it when I was young for a bit (under age 13), and ultimately had to make the decision. I guess I made the right decision. ΓÇª There were a few kick saves tonight."
Winnipeg got its first power play of the game two minutes into the second period, but two shots at the net couldn't get past Grubauer.
"(Grubauer) tonight, and the last few times he's played, he's been unbelievable," Seattle forward Morgan Geekie said.
"It's great to see him have success, but unfortunately we couldn't get it done for him tonight. I think we need to work on scoring some more goals when he's in there."
MORRISSEY MAGIC
Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey assisted on the Dubois goal, giving him 45 assists, which is a franchise record for assists in a single season by a defenseman in Atlanta Thrashers/Jets history. Toby Enstrom held the previous record.
Morrissey also has 56 points this season, tying Dustin Byfuglien for the franchise's all-time points by a defenseman.
Morrissey is also riding a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists).
UP NEXT
Kraken: Start a two-game homestand against Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Jets: Kick off a four-game road trip at Columbus on Thursday night.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart today for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including a deepening crisis in Haiti.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Canada needs to build 50 per cent more homes as Ottawa plans for higher immigration levels: report
As Canada prepares to ramp up immigration levels, a new report says the country will need to build 50 per cent more housing than what's already being planned.
From Star Wars to swordfish 'sensitivities,' here's why the government deletes tweets
Since 2019, government tweets have been deleted for everything from mundane formatting errors and spelling mistakes to threatening comments or, in some cases, puns that didn't quite land.
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Cost-of-living crisis: Canadian musicians struggling to keep up with high inflation
After struggling through years of pandemic shutdowns, many Canadian musicians are now being hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
5 things to know for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
A class-action lawsuit alleges a former Montreal principal sexually abused young students, a new report says Canada needs a spike in housing development as immigration ramps up, and what we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Esterhazy potash mine workers ratify deal with Mosaic
Members of Unifor Local 892 have reached a new collective agreement with Mosaic Potash Esterhazy Limited, which will see them receive an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years.
-
Police 'aware' of situation relating to Moose Jaw Warriors
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed it is aware of an incident involving four Moose Jaw Warriors.
Saskatoon
-
Mayor Charlie Clark concerned about Lighthouse's future with court date looming
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is concerned about the future of the Lighthouse and its effects on the city's homeless community as court documents suggest there are "irreparable cracks" in the board's ability to function.
-
The Lighthouse bought a failing adventure park near North Battleford. Now, the board won't allow it to be sold.
The former co-directors of Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. are alleging multiple conflicts of interest across both the Lighthouse and the Blue Mountain Adventure Park, which the Lighthouse owns.
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
School buses cancelled around the northeast
School transportation is cancelled for students across northeastern Ontario on Wednesday due to poor road conditions on most rural and side roads.
-
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
Edmonton
-
Mobile vehicle inspection passes a used car that others would've found not road-worthy
An Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.
-
Alberta girl, 6, narrowly escapes injury after she was dragged by her school bus: parents
An investigation is underway in Ponoka, Alta., after a six-year-old girl was caught in the door of her school bus as it drove away.
-
Charges laid, RCMP search for suspect after 2 men stabbed near Cold Lake, Alta.
Two men are facing charges after a pair of stabbings in eastern Alberta last month and police are looking for help to arrest one of them.
Toronto
-
Ford to make announcement in Brampton, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
Calgary
-
Annual Valentine's Day Memorial March takes to downtown Calgary
The sounds of drums echoed across downtown Calgary on Tuesday night as about 600 people took part in the 15th annual Valentine's Day Memorial March.
-
Calgary council opts not to alter property tax split between homeowners and businesses
After a lot of debate, Calgary councillors narrowly decided Tuesday evening not to shift additional property tax burden from businesses to homeowners.
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
Montreal
-
Buses to stop for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of Laval daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region will stop their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil will stop driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante to testify in racial profiling class action
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to testify today in a class-action lawsuit that claims the city hasn't acted to combat systemic racial profiling by its police officers.
-
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'We keep getting lucky': Orleans explosion highlights need for 'level 0' solution, paramedic association head says
The head of the Ottawa Paramedic Association says the issue of 'level zero', when there are no ambulances available to respond to 9-1-1 calls, is so serious that Ottawa was 'lucky' Monday's explosion wasn't worse.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
-
ORLEANS EXPLOSION
ORLEANS EXPLOSION | Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia politicians notice increase in threats made towards them and their families
Nova Scotia politicians are speaking out after recent angry calls and messages from the public included threats.
Kitchener
-
Winds up to 80 km/h expected in Waterloo region, Guelph
Those living in Waterloo region, Guelph, southern Wellington County, and several other areas in southern Ontario can expect strong gusts Thursday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoning
Tragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
-
67-year-old B.C. man learns he was switched at birth and isn't actually Indigenous
A 67-year-old B.C. man is still trying to come to grips with the shocking news that he was switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital.
-
Grief, frustration, hope: Range of emotions at Vancouver’s annual memorial march
More than three decades after the first footsteps fell, the annual memorial march for missing and murdered Indigenous women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has changed in many ways, but the heartache remains.
Vancouver Island
-
'Full of carbon monoxide': Island couple says alarm may have saved their lives
A couple in Port Alberni, B.C., is crediting a carbon monoxide detector with potentially saving their lives.
-
Point in Time survey to examine homelessness in Greater Victoria for first time since 2020
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Vancouver Island outreach groups are trying to get a clear picture of what homelessness looks like across the Capital Region.
-
Langford humanitarian group delivers medical supplies and fire rescue equipment to Ukraine
As the Ukrainian hospital system becomes overwhelmed with wounded patients, a small humanitarian group from Langford, B.C., is doing what it can to help in a big way.