SCO wants Lake Winnipeg to be declared a living being

The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) is launching a Charter challenge to have Lake Winnipeg declared a living being, claiming that the province and Manitoba Hydro are damaging the lake with development.

The challenge against both the Manitoba government and Hydro was announced Thursday.

"When the treaties were signed, and we talked about how for as long as the grass grows, the water flows, and the sun shines, it meant that we need to look after the land in perpetuity," said SCO Gran Chief Jerry Daniels. "So we have a shared responsibility. Those who have come here, including us, have a shared responsibility that the lake is sustainable forever."

The SCO is alleging that the province and Manitoba Hydro have artificially controlled the lake's water levels and outflow for decades, causing potentially irreparable harm. They allege Hydro's use of the lake has impacted fish populations, saying fewer fish are spawning there, and nearby marshlands are affected.

SCO is asking for an environmental assessment to be done, claiming one has yet to be completed on the lake in 50 years.

"We might need environmental assessments that are ongoing and are not 50 years (apart)," Daniels said. "We're probably going to need them on a sporadic, random basis."

SCO said granting the lake personhood status would allow a group to govern it. Magpie River in Quebec was granted personhood in 2021 following an agreement between the local Innu council and the local municipality of Minganie. In 2017, New Zealand granted personhood to the Whanganui River, owing to its importance to the Maori.

"We need to get to a point where Lake Winnipeg is being respected and treated the way it should be," Daniels said.

A government spokesperson said the province is aware of the claim but is not commenting on it because it is before the courts.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro also declined comment.