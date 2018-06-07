Along a lonely stretch of road near Assiniboina Downs, Edward Balaquit is keeping his eyes down, to keep his spirits up.

“It's never ‘I'm never going to find him,’” said Balaquit. "It's always ‘I will find him.’”

His father, 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit was last seen on Monday, June 4 in the Amber Trails area. But he never returned home. His vehicle was found with the passenger window smashed.

"We've been searching and working relentlessly on this file," said Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service. "And we had a number of investigators that were out late last night as well."

Thursday morning, his family was back searching again. Edward Balaquit got a tip his father may have been spotted near the Perimeter. "If he was injured, maybe he would work his way over here," said Balaquit. "Just trying anything." He's trying to check every sighting, to follow every tip. Luckily, his family is not trying to do this alone.

Wednesday night, the Bear Clan, along with dozens of other volunteers, came out to join in the search. "We really appreciate it," said Balaquit. "The more hands the better. I might look at something, think nothing of it. But somebody else might look at it and it may be important."

Police want businesses on Keewatin Street to look at their surveillance video in the hopes their cameras may have captured a vital clue. "Time is of the essence," said Murray. "So the sooner we can get those tips, the sooner people come forward and contact investigators, the better."

Anyone with information on Eduardo Balaquit is asked to contact the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508. You can also call Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).