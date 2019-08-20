A second-degree murder charge against a suspect in the fatal 2018 shooting of a 20-year-old woman in the R.M. of Armstrong, Man., has been stayed, his lawyer confirmed.

According to RCMP, Hailey Dugay died while sitting in a car in November 2018 after a man opened fire at passing vehicles following an altercation at Fraserwood Bar.

Jesse Paluk was charged with second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle with intent to wound, three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Lawyer Saul Simmonds told CTV News Paluk pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon, but all other charges were stayed.

“This was not on the basis of a plea bargain. Rather the forensic evidence makes clear he was not the shooter responsible for the death . His rifle did not fire the fateful shot . He has maintained his innocence regarding the death from the outset and the evidence corroborates this ,” Simmonds said in a statement.

On Aug. 13, police said William Ryerson Comber, 20, was charged earlier in the month with second-degree murder.

None of these allegations have been tested in court.