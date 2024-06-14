Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Central Park area earlier this week.
The Winnipeg Police Service said Matthew Gerald Tomack Pelletier, 36, of Winnipeg was arrested Wednesday at around 6 p.m.
He was charged with second-degree murder, and detained in custody.
The charge has not been tested in court.
The arrest is connected to an incident on Tuesday. Police were called just before noon to the 400 block of Kennedy Street for a report of an injured man who had been assaulted.
Officers arrived to find the man had life-threatening injuries from a stabbing.
He was given emergency medical care while they waited for an ambulance.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have identified the man as Ricky Dwayne Mancheese, 49.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
