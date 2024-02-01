Second suspect arrested following sexual assault of teen: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second man in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl last September.

    According to police, the girl was walking in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue on Sept. 24 when she was abducted by a man at knifepoint. The man allegedly drove her to an undisclosed location, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted over several hours.

    The girl was eventually able to escape and contact police with the help of a passerby.

    A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

    Police continued the investigation and identified another suspect, alleging he participated in the assault. An arrest was announced on Feb. 1.

    A 39-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and has been detained in custody.

    -With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen

