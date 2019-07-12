Section of Memorial Boulevard temporarily closed for construction
File image.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 10:27AM CST
A section of Memorial Boulevard is temporarily closed until the end of August for road construction, according to the City of Winnipeg.
Northbound Memorial Boulevard is closed between York and St. Mary Avenues until Aug. 23.
Drivers should plan for extra travel time to get to their destination and use alternate routes.
For transit re-routes, follow @transitalerts or call 311.